New details have been released in a 2017 Killeen shooting that left 27-year-old Curtis Shelley dead, according to a Texas Rangers report.
A Bell County grand jury on March 6 opted to not indict a man who is seen on video shooting and killing Shelley during an argument on a Killeen street.
According to reports from the investigation conducted by the Rangers, the shooter was interviewed on Nov. 20, 2017, after he voluntarily agreed to the interview and drove himself to the Killeen police station.
The shooting occurred Nov. 12, 2017.
The shooter, who the Herald did not name because he was not charged, told the Ranger who investigated the case, that he was driving to work prior to the shooting when he saw a man on the side of the road waving his arms and yelling, the report said. He said he then rolled down the window, and could hear the man “cussing and hollering.”
According to the report, the shooter began to drive away when the man, identified as Shelley, ran after him and threw a pocket knife, which struck the shooter’s truck. The shooter said he then stopped and got out of his truck, at which point Shelley began making threats, saying “I’m gonna murder you, I’m gonna kill your family, I’m gonna burn your house down,” the report said.
The shooter then retrieved a shotgun from his truck and began asking Shelley to stop and to “just go home,” according to the report, but Shelley continued to advance toward the shooter and threaten him.
In the report, the shooter admitted to shooting Shelley, saying he felt his life was being threatened. According to the report, the shooter then called 911 and began to administer aid to Shelley based upon his previous military training.
The shooter, who is related to a Killeen police officer, was asked by investigators if he ever thought about getting back in his truck and leaving, to which he replied, “I did sir, but as close as he was, I wouldn’t have had time if he changed his mind and decided to come after me, there’s no way I’d have been able... If I’d have been sitting in my truck, he would have got me.”
According to interviews with witnesses and family members that were included in the reports, the argument stemmed from a previous dispute about an incident in which Shelley’s dog reportedly bit someone.
“The Bell County grand jury was presented the completed investigation of the Texas Rangers and after due deliberation ... they decided not to return an indictment in connection with the death of Curtis Shelley,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, in a statement.
