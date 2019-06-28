The Copperas Cove Police Department have arrested Tamarcus Jaques Scott in connection with a shooting that happened on June 9 at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the Killeen Police Department Burglary Unit and the United States Marshal’s Office.
The investigation is still going on and additional arrests are expected. If you have information about this case, please contact Cove PD at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
