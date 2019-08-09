The Killeen Police Department was at the Lone Star Hotel on the 400 block of 2nd Street in central Killeen Friday afternoon. Alongside the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, they made nine arrests, according to the KPD Facebook page.
Of the nine arrested --- three females and six males --- one was a federal fugitive.
