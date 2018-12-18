Killeen
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Turtle Creek Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:52 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Glennwood Drive.
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Second Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Forgery was reported at 8:14 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A vehicle theft was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Allstar Court.
Harker Heights
An arrest on outstanding warrants for driving while license invalid was made at 3:54 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Harley Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Preswick Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a a driving while intoxicated charge, second offense, was made at 4:33 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:52 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A terroristic threat and welfare concern were reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An unattended death was reported at 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South First Street.
A theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Two or more assaults on family members, assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, was made at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge while license invalid with previous convictions was made at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue C.
An accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.