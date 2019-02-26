Three family members were arrested in Copperas Cove after an argument led to gunfire, police said.
Andronicus Jerrell Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun in city limits, Laydron Jerrell Johnson was charged with assault causing bodily injury and Pretoria Jaqueena Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police records.
Officers were dispatched around 7:05 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Dixon Circle in reference to reports of shots fired and a disturbance, said Lt. Jeremy Alber with the criminal investigations unit.
“Officers arrived on scene and found that three adult family members came to Copperas Cove from Harker Heights in an attempt to make contact with a fourth family member who was staying in Copperas Cove,” Alber said. “When the three adults arrived at the residence to speak with the fourth family member, an argument ensued and turned into a physical altercation.”
Alber said that Laydron Johnson struck a male homeowner in the head and face and “Andronicus Johnson displayed a firearm and discharged one round into the air, threatening the male homeowner. During the melee, Pretoria Johnson pointed a second firearm at the female homeowner and a second adult female.”
The male homeowner was taken to the hospital where he was treated for head and face injuries, however, no injuries resulted from the firearm being discharged, police said.
All three suspects have been released on bond, Alber said.
