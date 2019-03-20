Three people from Killeen were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday on aggravated robbery with deadly weapon charges after a robbery in Harker Heights in January that led to several guns being fired.
Kalycia Marie Rivera, 19, Dvaughn Nathaniel Kent, 19, and Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo, 21, each are facing the first-degree felony charge but only Kent was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. He is listed with a bond of $100,000, according to jail records.
Heights police were dispatched on Jan. 7 around 10 p.m. to the 300 block of West Valley Road in reference to shots fired, according to the arrest affidavits.
The first officer on scene said he saw a man holding a rifle and a man later identified as Cortivo on the ground near the door of the residence, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the left arm.
The man said that Rivera “sent him texts requesting to buy marijuana,” police said.
He said that Rivera knocked on the door but when he opened the door she entered with two men, later identified as Cortivo and Kent.
The man told police that Cortivo pointed a handgun at him and hit him in the face with it.
“...While he struggled with Cortivo, Cortivo told Kent to shot (the man), and that Kent pointed a shotgun (at him) and then struck (him) with the shotgun,” according to the affidavits.
The man told police that Rivera and Kent ran from the apartment while he hid behind a couch, but as Cortivo ran from the apartment he pointed a gun toward the man. The man said he fired a weapon at Cortivo, hitting him in the arm, police said.
Police recovered messages between Cortivo and Kent in which they discussed going to the man’s apartment to rob him, and Rivera told police she knew they were planning the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Dillan Marion McCullers, 19, of Fort Hood, on charges of sexual assault and publish or threaten to publish of intimate visual material.
Brian David Losoya, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Monte V. Webster, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Natasha Fisher, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Priscilla Euresti, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kuani Tillman, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Reginald T. Mathis, Jr., 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kenneth Dwayne McClin, 44, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Torrey Garcia Torres, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Luis Josue Gaona, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Derek Levon Brown, Jr., 18, of Killeen, on charges of theft of a firearm and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.
Tommy Waddell Sinnie, 22, of Austin, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
James Antonio Pradia, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Kalogano Nathanal Davis, 17, of Killeen, on charges of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault against a public servant.
Kamar Rajhaan Wilson, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a public servant.
Deroeshea Delts, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Christopher Robin Sabado, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
