A Bell County grand jury in Belton on Wednesday indicted three people in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man last year in Killeen.
Talitha Marie Anne Collins, 31, Justice Brue-Miller, 21, and Derek G. Spragins, 28, each were indicted on the first-degree felony charge and all were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Collins and Spragins are listed with $1 million bonds and Brue-Miller, who also is facing charges of robbery and theft from a person, has a $1.2 million bond, according to jail records.
Killeen police said the three people are involved in the fatal shooting of Marquis Demps, an aspiring rapper, in the 400 block of Root Avenue on Dec. 3, 2018.
Killeen police responded to a shots-fired call about 9 p.m. and found Demps dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Collins’ arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Demps dead at 9:36 p.m. Police said Demps had been seated in a black vehicle when two individuals approached the car and shot him.
Witnesses said a male with a small Afro and wearing a windbreaker and another male wearing a grayish T-shirt were seen during the incident. According to a video obtained by police, a “silver-looking” vehicle was parked in the area when Demps’ vehicle drove up. The driver of that vehicle got out of the car and entered the front passenger door of Demps’ vehicle, police said.
Police said two suspects then approached Demps’ vehicle, fired in his direction, and then all three got into the silver-looking vehicle and drove away. A backpack containing multiple large bags of marijuana was found in Demps’ vehicle.
Killeen police said that more than one person was involved in the shooting.
After the shooting, police received an anonymous tip that a vehicle matching the silver-looking car’s description was parked near an apartment complex. When detectives arrived at the location and knocked at the front door, they saw the people they suspected in the killing attempting to throw firearms out of one apartment.
During questioning, Collins told police she was the driver of the silver vehicle who entered Demps’ car with the intent of distracting him while Brue-Miller and Spragins robbed him, police said. During the attempt, Collins said, both Brue-Miller and Spragins fired into the vehicle, killing Demps, according to Collins’ arrest affidavit.
Also indicted Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Sheldon Dale Lyman, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Noel Free Anders, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Sabien Armonte Taplin, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Deanna Shea Lewis, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nahiean Edwin Wright, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Andrew M. A. Parham, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Fredreon R. Quick, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joy Siplen Freelove, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kendra Lynnette Webb, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Deshaune Coleman-Lavender, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Kimme A. Davidson, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Nathaniel Fletcher, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member.
