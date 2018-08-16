Three juveniles were fired upon and arrested after attempting to run over an officer during a vehicular pursuit and crash into a home Wednesday on Owl Hollow Circle, Killeen police said.
While responding to a stolen vehicle call at around 2:16 p.m. on John Road, Killeen officers located an allegedly stolen black Ford pickup traveling near the intersection of Cranford Avenue and 40th Street. Police said the officers attempted a traffic stop, but the truck’s driver did not comply and led officers on a short pursuit towards Twin Creek Road and Creekside Drive before reaching a dead end.
The suspect then rammed into a police unit and made a U-turn, police said, and nearly ran over an officer.
The officer then fired his weapon at the vehicle an undisclosed number of times. No one was injured during the incident.
Police said the driver continued to drive onto Owl Hollow Circle and came to stop after crashing into a residence.
At around 2:52 p.m., officers arrested the juvenile male driver and two other juvenile suspects that were in the vehicle.
The names of the three juveniles were all withheld.
