BELTON — A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted three men from Killeen on aggravated robbery charges, a first-degree felony, after police said they used at least one handgun to rob a man who was walking through a field north of Allegany Drive, according to court records.
Angel Lopez, 17, Malcolm Donte Bunton, 21, and James Karl Cooper, 19, each were indicted for an aggravated robbery that police said happened on January 14, 2018.
Of the three, only Bunton was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. His bonds totaled $115,000 on three charges: aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, according to jail records.
Killeen police were dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pennington Avenue in reference to a robbery. The victim told police that “he was walking through a field when three males and one female emerged from some bushes and that one of the male suspects placed the barrel of a silver handgun to his chest and told him to...give up his property,” according to Bunton’s arrest affidavit.
The victim said the people then took his cellphone, back pack, phone charger and a speaker. When the victim refused to give the people the pass code to his phone, one of the men threw it in a pond nearby, police said.
He said he recognized two of the suspects, Lopez and Cooper, from high school. Police later interviewed Bunton after it was reported that a man with dreads named “Macc” was the third robber, according to Bunton’s arrest affidavit.
The suspects gave police different accounts about who held the gun to the victim, and that more than one person might have had a gun, according to the arrest affidavits of Bunton and Cooper.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Brittany Anne Surratt, 34, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Courtney Lynn Key, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michael Raymond Lauless, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender).
Matthew Keith Johnson, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Timothy John Gilbert, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Cedrick Joseph Marks, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.
Jazlyn Miller, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Chelsea Gabriella Swint, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of murder.
Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of murder.
Veronica Desiree Martin, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of murder.
