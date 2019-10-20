CRIME graphic

Three victims are recovering from gunshot wounds after an early-morning shooting sent all three to local hospitals, according to a press release from the Killeen Police Department.

According to the release, several area high school students were having a party at a newly-constructed home that did not yet have an occupant in the 8100 block of Prescott Drive when shots were fired around 12:06 a.m. this morning. When officers arrived at the scene they were informed three men had been shot — a 24-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old — and had been transported to local hospitals. According to the press release, the victims are in stable condition.

