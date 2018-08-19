Job security is not a problem for law enforcement officers.
The bust announced on Thursday that took more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 22 firearms off the streets of Central Texas was just a drop in the bucket.
Killeen’s police chief said the bust was “a big deal” for Killeen.
“I hope the average Killeen citizen will see less crime because of this, but the appetite for drugs is strong and another group might try to step up,” said Charles “Chuck” Kimble, Killeen police chief, on Friday. “Word will get out, and some low-level guys might decide they want to be mid-level but don’t have the financial resources, so then you have robberies. That’s why we go hard after violent crime: usually there’s a reason behind it, and often it’s drugs.”
Twenty-eight men, including eight from Killeen, were arrested and charged with federal conspiracy to deliver illegal drugs in an operation that began almost three years ago and involved law enforcement officials at the federal, state, county and local levels, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday.
The men all are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine or crack cocaine.
Gangster Disciples
The 28 people arrested in connection with the case were members of the Gangster Disciples street gang, according to federal officials on Thursday.
The Gangster Disciples date back to the 1990s and are “cousins” to the Crips street gang, according to the FBI.
“People always wonder how drugs get into our community, and in this case we saw a criminal organization, the Gangster Disciples, behind it,” Kimble said. “This operation interrupted that pipeline.”
Kimble said he hopes there will be fewer illegal drugs available because of the bust, but he is a realist.
“If someone is addicted to meth, they’re going to find a way to get it, which leads to robberies and other property crimes,” Kimble said. “When you cut off supply in one area, you hope it will decrease demand, but (supply routes and methods) might just shift.”
Kimble said that although this will not be the end of drugs in Killeen, it is important for people to know that a violent street gang with roots in Los Angeles, Chicago, Memphis and in prisons around the country is right here in Killeen.
“Their organization is a business, and they saw opportunities here and sought to set up and expand,” Kimble said. He said gangs can take hold fast, with internet marketing appealing to young people.
Connections
Police work is largely about connecting the dots.
“If there’s a robbery at the Quick Stop and a video shows a Gangster Disciples tattoo on the robber, then we can investigate that,” he said.
It took years to put the federal conspiracy case together.
Kimble, who moved into the chief’s office at KPD on Sept. 1, 2017, did not know what started the investigation, but he said there often is a “trigger that wakes everybody up.”
“If a kilo of meth is found during a traffic stop on Central Texas Expressway or at a local hotel, then we start digging, connecting names,” he said.
Six out of the eight men previously had been accused of felony-level crimes in Bell County, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
One man, Leonta Odell Gladden, was involved in a drug sting in September, 2015, that led to a charge of delivery of 1 gram or more of a controlled substance.
According to an arrest affidavit, police used a drug informant and initiated a controlled buy wherein the police informant was given $200 cash and equipped with a wire. The informant met with Gladden and another man and bought about 2 grams of cocaine.
Terrell Jefferson, who had several firearms charges in 2014 in Bell County, has a criminal history in one of the hotspots for the Gangster Disciples: Memphis. He was listed as the defendant in a 2008 federal case in the Western District of Tennessee in Memphis for unlawful transport of firearms. He was sentenced to 34 months of incarceration and 3 years of supervised release, which he violated in 2014. He was sentenced to more supervised release, according to court records.
What can you do?
Kimble said narcotics officers always have their ears to the ground, but they count on the community to relay information.
“If you see something, say something,” Kimble said. “It might seem like something small, but it is all part of a puzzle and the detectives’ job is to put the pieces together.”
People can report suspicious activity anonymously through CrimeStoppers, and he said folks also leave anonymous voicemails with the department.
Of course, something that looks “suspicious” might not be related to crime at all.
“It takes time to build a case,” Kimble said. “We won’t bust down someone’s door just because someone said there was suspicious activity.”
Kimble could not say what operations are ongoing or coming.
“We have some things lined up,” he said.
