A tip to Killeen police led to the arrest of a man who they say possessed nearly 38 grams of methamphetamine early Thursday morning.
Reginald Lemont Thornton, 39, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
On Thursday, police were notified that Thornton would be traveling as a passenger in a vehicle from a hotel on South W.S. Young Drive with a large amount of illegal narcotics in his possession, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police followed the vehicle, then stopped it after observing a traffic offense. Upon search, officers found suspected meth in a backpack the suspect was carrying, inside a cigarette box in the suspect’s pocket and in a bag the suspect had in his pants, according to the affidavit.
The suspected meth was field tested using a test kit and returned positive, police said.
