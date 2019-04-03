A traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday led to a large amount of drugs and a woman facing a total of 11 charges, according to police and court records on Wednesday.
Ella Kamille Horn, 37, was arraigned on Wednesday morning and was in the Coryell County Jail with $64,000 total in bonds. She is charged with forgery of a government document, money or securities; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information; manufacture or deliver a controlled substance penalty group one; failure to identify as fugitive from justice; four counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group three more than 3 grams but less than 28 grams; possession of a dangerous drug; wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia; and parole violation on charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, according to police records.
“During a traffic stop, the officer noticed her nervousness and started to notice signs of criminal activity,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer. “Any time a large amount of methamphetamine is taken off the street, the community is safer.”
At approximately 1:33 a.m., a Cove police officer was patrolling in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street when he saw a car traveling without a license plate, according to the complaint.
Police said the woman gave officers a false name and driver’s license but they later identified her as Horn. The car’s registration and inspection sticker information did not match.
“I also observed a flaw in the registration sticker,” the officer said in the affidavit. “The sticker read ‘10/19’ as the expiration but the ‘9’ in the year of expiration was clearly falsified and appeared to have been printed and taped over the original registration sticker.
At that point, the officer placed Horn under arrest and searched her car, where they removed two large purses from the front right passenger seat, according to the complaint.
“While grabbing the purses I observed a black digital scale with several small green plastic baggies in plain view in the purse,” police said. “I removed the scale, finding a large amount of (a) white crystalline substance, which I recognized as methamphetamine...”
The officer said he also located two baggies of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a hypodermic needle, a marijuana grinder, a second scale, and a dark prescription pill bottle with Alprazolam, Clonazepam and Phenobarbital and Hydrocodone inside.
Horn has an extensive criminal record in Texas of convictions dating back to Feb. 17, 1999, when she was arrested and later pleaded guilty to harboring a runaway child and was given two years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal record database.
A few months later, Killeen police officers arrested Horn on a misdemeanor possession charge. She has three felony narcotics convictions, five misdemeanor narcotics convictions, as well as convictions for obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony; failure to identify as fugitive from justice, a Class B misdemeanor; and misdemeanor theft.
DPS records showed five prison terms.
(1) comment
Yes we need to get rid of these scumbags...Thank you KPD
