A traffic stop that involved a moving truck resulted in an arrest of a Killeen man.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Cunningham Drive on May 14 after receiving a report of a vehicle that was reported to be involved in a theft, according to police.
“As officers approached the vehicle, a U-Haul truck, they observed a Hispanic male, later identified as Alexander Larry Hernandez, attempt to leave the vehicle. He was detained,” police reports stated.
Authorities then discovered a box cutter in front of Hernandez and asked if he had any more weapons on him.
Police reports stated that Hernandez responded that he didn’t but “had crystal meth in his front pocket.”
He was then searched and police found two baggies containing “crystal-like substance they suspected to be methamphetamine based on their training and experience.”
It was weighed approximately 8.4 grams, police stated.
After receiving a positive result from a field training kit for methamphetamine, Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
As of Friday evening, Hernandez was still in custody at Bell County Jail on $50,000 bail.
