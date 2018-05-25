With about 50 people attending, the newly-named Save Our Youth group held its second sex trafficking forum in Killeen Thursday night at the Killeen Community Center.
Nurse and Bell County outreach educator Nina Cobb began the forum with reminding the audience that predators’ targets are not only adults, but are often minors, and that they can be found everywhere, to include even in the home. She said the traditional red flags one might watch for — runaways, homelessness, drug addiction — while certainly remain on the list of things to watch for, are not necessarily the only things predators look for.
Nicola James, a court operations officer in Travis County who attended the Killeen forum, used to be on the Broward County (Florida) Human Trafficking Coalition. She said she has seen children as young as 4 years old forced into sex trafficking, and while runaways are still targeted more often, it is “not only the poor, the gay, the homeless, the less intelligent; in fact, the suburban communities are highly targeted.”
James added: “Communities often become lax; they close their eyes to much of what occurs around them.” She recommended two resources to the audience for more information: the Homeland Security website at www.dhs.gov and polarisproject.org.
Angenet Wilkerson, a Killeen-area youth advocate and a guest speaker at the event, said communication and awareness are key to preventing sex trafficking.
“We do have to talk about it. We (have) to be driven not by fear but by awareness, being proactive, and don’t be afraid to report it,” she said.
Detective Stephanie Perry of the Killeen Police Department, who specializes in solving sex crimes, also spoke at the forum.
“This is real and this is in Killeen, Texas,” she said. “If you think something is wrong ... please do not hesitate to call us; we will be there.”
The special guest speaker of the evening was filmmaker Jessica Hollmon-Gonzalez, whose short film, “RED: A Descent into Darkness,” is currently in post-production. The film is about a woman who is “thrust into the dark underworld of human trafficking,” according to the film’s Facebook page.
Hollmon-Gonzalez said Texas is in the top three states in sex trafficking. According to the humantraffickinghotline.org, Texas is now in the number two slot, following only California.
Of her movie, Hollmon-Gonzalez said she wants to “keep the conversation going. Start talking about it. Create the buzz.” She went on to say, “The film will be something to not only view, but to experience. It should evoke emotion and be a call to action to get involved.”
Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson said he was very impressed with the turnout of the residents and their desire to know more, and to get involved.
“We all have roles to play; a community is only as good as the labor we put into it,” Johnson said.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said, “It was absolutely awesome. We had a super panel, everyone was focused on the issues. We especially appreciate Police Chief (Charles) Kimble for allowing us to have Detective Perry here.”
“We will continue this movement,” she said.
Another forum is being planned for Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.