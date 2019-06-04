A jury trial began with jury selection on Monday in a Bell County courtroom for a 19-year-old Killeen man accused of threatening a man with a firearm, as well as three other felony offenses that are not being tried.
Jeysen Cain is on trial on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, alleged to have occurred on Dec. 23, 2016, when he was 16 years old.
He also is facing two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, allegedly taking place on May 1, 2017, and a few months later on Dec. 27, 2017.
Cain, who is not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday, also is charged with burglary of a building in connection with the unauthorized vehicle charge, according to court records, but he is not on trial for those three offenses at this time.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said on Tuesday that testimony had begun in the case.
Cain was indicted in January of last year on the aggravated robbery offense, according to the indictment. The state alleges that he while he was stealing property he threatened a man with a firearm.
No arrest affidavit was available for the offense.
Other charges
Cain was 17 years old in December of 2017 when he was arraigned on the charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a building, according to the arrest affidavit.
A black Audi Q5 with no license plates was reported stolen from the sales lot at Roger Beasley Mazda, according to the affidavit.
A Killeen police officer patrolling in the 5000 block of South Fort Hood Street observed a vehicle matching the description later in the day. However, the vehicle did have a license plate on the back at this time.
Police said the vehicle increased its speed and began to weave through traffic.
The officer pursued the vehicle and saw it pull into a parking lot, at which time Cain fled, police said.
The officer verified the license plate on the rear of the vehicle actually belonged to a 2016 Ford.
In a separate incident, on May 1, 2017, Killeen police received a call from a man who said that a silver Cadillac that had been stolen was parked at apartments on East Rancier Avenue. Police watched the car until a man approached its driver’s side door and sat in the driver’s seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man, who later was identified as Cain, ran when marked police vehicles approached. He was later apprehended and told police that his mother had purchased the car for him, but detectives obtained a statement from the car dealership stating that the vehicle belonged to it and that they wished to press charges, according to the arrest affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.