The trial of a Harker Heights man charged with murder started Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, an official said.
“Jury selection continues at this time,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Monday afternoon.
Larry Leshawn Thomas, 20, has been in the Bell County Jail since his booking on Sept. 8, 2017, on bonds totaling $1,050,000, according to jail records.
He is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Jose Antonio Hernandez after a confrontation, according to the arrest affidavit.
Heights police were called at 8:36 p.m. Sept. 5, 2017, to a shots-fired call in the 400 block of North Amy Lane, where they found Hernandez with a gunshot wound lying on the ground near the driver-side door of a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road.
The incident began in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police that Hernandez, driving a Hummer, had a confrontation with the driver of a Lincoln Navigator.
The witness identified the Navigator’s driver as Thomas.
When Hernandez and the witness followed the Navigator from the parking lot, the witness said Thomas fired two shots at the Hummer. The witness called 911 to report the situation.
Hernandez continued the pursuit, and Thomas fired more shots at the Hummer, police said. One of the shots hit Hernandez in the face.
Hernandez was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was pronounced dead.
