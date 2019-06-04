BELTON — A new trial date was set in a Bell County courtroom for three people accused of shooting and killing a man in Killeen last year.
Talitha Marie Anne Collins, 31, Justice Dinell Jamar Brue-Miller, 21, and Derek “Gudda” Spragins, 28, were set to stand trial together in April but that date has now been changed to Dec. 9, according to the court coordinator’s office this week.
It is unclear if Collins, Brue-Miller and Spragins will be tried together on murder charges.
“We’ll set a date for all three defendants and we’ll figure it out,” said Assistant District Attorney Leslie McWilliams.
All three defendants have their own defense attorneys.
Police said Collins, Brue-Miller and Spragins shot and killed Marquis Demps, 21, in the 400 block of Root Avenue on Dec. 3, 2018. Police said Demps was seated in a black vehicle when one person got in the passenger side of his vehicle and then two other individuals approached the car and shot him, according to Collins’ arrest affidavit.
Police arrested the three suspects days later after an anonymous tip.
