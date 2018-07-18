A trial date has been set for the three people accused of beating a Killeen man to death and robbing him last year after an argument, an official said on Wednesday.
Rocky Wayne Marsh, 38, was murdered on March 7, 2017, in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Bundrant Drive in north Killeen.
Shamar Lamar Lewis, 19, Erica Lane Brownlee, 19, and James Tyshawn Pinkard, had special hearings on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt, according to court records.
At a previous court hearing, “all three cases were set for jury trial on Oct. 1, and we expect the cases to go to trial that week,” said Michael Waldman, Bell County assistant district attorney, on Wednesday.
Waldman said the three suspects are set to be tried together but a judge is scheduled to review the situation at a hearing scheduled for early August.
Lewis, Brownlee and Pinkard were arrested March 10, 2017, by Killeen police in connection with Marsh’s death.
A Bell County grand jury indicted them on May 17 last year.
An argument between Marsh and Pinkard is believed to have spurred the assault. Pinkard and Brownlee went to a convenience store, where the argument took place, according to the arrest affidavit. That led to Marsh pulling out a small knife and Pinkard pulling out a crowbar.
Pinkard and Brownlee then left the scene to pick up Lewis and an unidentified minor, and came back to the area, police said.
Pinkard, Lewis and the minor hit Marsh in the back of the head, and took his phone, knife, lighter, and money, according to the affidavit.
Lewis also told police in his interview that he hit the victim with a screwdriver in the back of the head, as well as with a handsaw, police said.
A small handsaw was found in the parking lot by detectives, according to the affidavit, and when Pinkard’s car was later searched, a screwdriver with blood on it was found.
Lewis is listed in the Bell County Jail with a $700,000 bond two felony charges, a first-degree felony murder charge and a third degree felony obstruction or retaliation charge, according to jail records on Wednesday morning.
Brownlee was listed in the Bell County Jail with a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, according to jail records on Wednesday morning.
Pinkard was released on a $1 million bond on Sept. 22, 2017, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
