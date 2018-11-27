A trial date has been set for a Killeen man accused of being involved in a July homicide.
A trial date for Frankie Boyd III, 23, is set for Jan. 4, 2019, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Monday.
Boyd has been held in the Bell County Jail since July 11 when he was charged with evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and evading arrest and detention, a Class A misdemeanor, according to jail records.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday.
Boyd is accused of being involved in the murder of 21-year-old Hasson Lindsey Jr., of Killeen, on July 11, as the driver of the car when Lindsey allegedly was shot and killed by Raymond McKinnon, according to an arrest affidavit.
The affidavit states he fled from Temple police after being stopped in the car with McKinnon and another man.
Boyd was previously sentenced to seven years probation in a manslaughter case in February.
The case is being prosecuted for the state by Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman.
