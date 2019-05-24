BELTON — A trial date was set on Friday in a Bell County courtroom for a Fort Hood man accused of recording himself sexually assaulting a woman in February.
Dillan Marion McCullers was present in the 264th Judicial District Court for a pre-trial hearing on his case. He is facing one charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and one charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, a state jail felony, according to court records.
He is out of jail on bond.
“We’re requesting a jury trial, judge,” said Harker Heights defense attorney Brad Glendening, to Judge Paul LePak.
The court coordinator set a date of Oct. 28.
A victim told Harker Heights police on Feb. 12 that McCullers had sexually assaulted her at a residence in the city a few days prior, according to the arrest affidavit. She told police that he “slapped and strangled her” during the assault.
Police said the victim said he recorded the assault and took photographs that he threatened to release if she did not perform the sexual acts he demanded in the days after the assault.
Police said McCullers said that “he confessed that he had gone too far and did not stop when he heard the victim state ‘no’ and ‘stop,’” according to the affidavit. “The suspect stated that he deleted the video but blackmailed the victim with the video out of anger.”
