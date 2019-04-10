A Killeen man accused of ramming a patrol car after a police chase in August last year will be going to trial, a court official said this week.
Mario Alberto Martin, 30, was in the Bell County Jail on $662,000 in bonds on eight charges, including three felonies, according to jail records on Wednesday.
“The Mario Martin case is set for trial on June 10, 2019,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
In November, a Bell County grand jury indicted Martin on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony; and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Video from a Killeen Police Department patrol car, referenced in a court document, show an officer shooting at a vehicle it had been chasing on Aug. 30, 2018, after the driver rammed a patrol car at the intersection of Elms Road and Fort Hood Street.
Martin was detained and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said.
