Joseph Mitchell Wernli

Joseph Mitchell Wernli

BELTON — A Killeen man will be going to trial next year after police said he and another man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in 2018.

On Friday a trial date of Feb. 3, 2020 was set for Joseph Mitchell Wernli, 21. Wernli is in Coryell County custody with bonds totaling $250,000 after Gatesville police said he committed similar assaults in March.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.