A trial date has been set for a woman accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman to death in Killeen last year.
A jury trial for Marcia Jadonna Burchett, 28, is slated to begin June 3 in the 426th Judicial District Court, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Police arrested Burchett in November and charged her with the murder of Heather Mae Walker on June 9 in the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers found Walker dead in her second floor bedroom with visible stab wounds, according to the affidavit, and noticed Walker’s window was partially open.
Burchett is listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a bond of $1.1 million, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.