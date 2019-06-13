A jury trial date was set for a Killeen man accused of having a role in planning and perpetrating an armed kidnapping in Harker Heights in 2016.
Derrick Lamont Bailey, 26, is set to face a jury on August 5 on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, said Adela Gomez with the District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday. Aggravated kidnapping is a first-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Bailey is accused of being the driver for Tutankhamun Holt and Bobbi Battishia White who are accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl at a Heights movie theater.
White has a trial date set for the same day in the same court but the office would not say if the two would stand trial together as co-defendants.
Last year, a jury passed down a life sentence for Holt on his charge of aggravated kidnapping.
The three were arrested after Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater where a man reported another man assaulted him and kidnapped his daughter.
The man and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when White and Holt pulled up alongside them in a car, according to the arrest affidavit.
Holt “struck the man in the face, knocked him to the ground, and while he was on the ground, he saw White take his daughter...and put her in the back seat...and that ‘Tut’ then ran and got in the front passenger side of the vehicle,” police said.
Police said that Bailey pointed a black pistol at the man when he ran to the car to try to get his daughter, and the three people fled the scene. The father attempted to pursue the vehicle but his tires went flat because of a slashed valve stem, police said.
The man said that Bailey had visited his home the previous day to ask about lawn services, according to the affidavit.
The girl was located in Alabama the next day because of an Amber Alert.
