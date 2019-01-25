BELTON — A trial date has been set for a man accused of a second-degree felony after police said he pointed a pistol at a woman holding her child last year.
The defense attorney representing Robert Charles Towne, 38, of Killeen, asked Judge Fancy Jezek of the 426th Judicial District Court, on Friday, for a trial date for his client.
Jezek set the date at March 18.
Towne was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon with a $110,000 bond listed on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to court records.
Killeen police responded on May 29, 2018, to a residence in the 600 block of Cardinal Avenue on an aggravated assault with a firearm call.
The victim told police that Towne had, “through the course of the day...become upset and physically assaultive of the victim,” according to the arrest affidavit.
“The victim stated that the suspect was going through his items and could not find what he was looking for and accused the victim of stealing the suspect’s property,” police said. “The suspect told the victim he was going to ‘bust a cap in her’ and grabbed the victim by the throat and placed a black colored handgun to the right side of the victim’s temple.”
The victim told officers that she was holding her daughter and feared she would be hurt.
Police said they searched the residence and seized a Taurus .40 caliber loaded handgun in the top shelf of a closet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.