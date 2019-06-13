BELTON — A trial date was set on Thursday for a Nolanville man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in 2017.
Christopher Manuel Durham, 37, will plead his case in front of a jury on Dec. 2, according to Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett, who is prosecuting the case, on Thursday.
Durham was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday with a bond of $150,000 on the first-degree felony charge, according to jail records.
On July 27, 2018, a report was made to the Uvalde Police Department in reference to an indecency with a child incident that occurred in Harker Heights, according to the arrest affidavit. A girl told her father that Durham had exposed himself to her.
Police said that during a forensic interview, the girl described a sexual assault that allegedly happened “on at least one occasion,” and she reported that on numerous occasions he took her to the bathroom to molest her.
The girl’s mother said her daughter told her about the molestation and assault in November of 2017, and that Durham denied the accusations when the mother confronted him, police said.
