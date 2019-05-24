A trial date was set on Thursday for a woman accused of kidnapping a child from a movie theater in Harker Heights in 2016, an official said on Thursday.
Bobbi Battishia White, 39, of Kempner, will have a jury trial starting on Aug. 5 in the 27th Judicial District Court, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
A jury in October of 2018 passed down a life sentence for White’s co-defendant in the case, Tutankhamun Holt, on his charge of aggravated kidnapping.
White is being charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony, according to court records.
Holt and White were arrested after Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater where a man reported another man assaulted him and kidnapped his 7-year-old daughter.
The man and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when White and Holt pulled up alongside them in a car, according to the arrest affidavit.
Holt punched the man in the stomach, and White forced the child into the car, police said. When the man returned to his car, he found his tires slashed, the affidavit stated.
The victim told an officer that Child Protective Services is involved in a court case between himself and White.
