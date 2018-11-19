A trial date has been set for two people accused of killing a Killeen man in 2017.
A brief hearing was held Monday afternoon, in which a trial date for James Pinkard and Erica Brownlee was scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019, according to District Attorney Henry Garza. The two, along with Shamar Lewis, are accused of robbing Rocky Wayne Marsh and beating him to death in a parking lot last March.
Lewis, Brownlee and Pinkard were arrested March 10, 2017, by Killeen police in connection with Marsh’s death.
A Bell County grand jury indicted them on May 17 last year.
According to the arrest affidavit, Pinkard and Brownlee had gone to a convenience store, where an argument took place. Marsh pulled out a small knife, and Pinkard pulled out a crowbar.
Pinkard and Brownlee then left the scene to pick up Lewis and an unidentified minor, and came back to the area, police said.
Pinkard, Lewis and the minor hit Marsh in the back of the head, and took his phone, knife, lighter and money, according to the affidavit.
Lewis also told police in his interview that he hit the victim with a screwdriver in the back of the head, as well as with a handsaw, police said.
A small handsaw was found in the parking lot by detectives, according to the affidavit, and when Pinkard’s car was later searched, a screwdriver with blood on it was found.
The Lewis case will be set after this trial date, and this date is yet to be determined, Garza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.