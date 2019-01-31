BELTON — A trial date was set in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday for a woman accused of kidnapping a child at a movie theater in Harker Heights in 2016.
Bobbi Battishia White, 39, of Kempner, was in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday on $655,000 in bonds on three felony charges related to the incident: aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony, according to jail records.
Her trial date was set at Aug. 5, according to the court coordinator’s office.
An alleged co-conspirator, Tutankhamun Holt, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping by a jury in October of 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, in October.
Assistant District Attorney Leslie McWilliams said on Thursday that she could not say anything about the case before trial.
White and Holt were arrested after Harker Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater where a man reported another man assaulted him and kidnapped his 7-year-old daughter.
The man and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when White and Holt pulled up alongside them in a car, according to the arrest affidavit.
Holt punched the man in the stomach, and White forced the child into the car, police said. When the man returned to his car, he found his tires slashed, the affidavit stated.
The victim told an officer that Child Protective Services is involved in a court case between himself and White.
Holt and White each were indicted in January 2017 on charges related to the incident.
Derrick Lamont Bailey Jr., 27, of Killeen, also is a co-defendant in the case and was in Bell County Jail on Thursday awaiting trial on an aggravated kidnapping charge. His bond is set at $500,000, according to jail records.
