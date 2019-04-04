The bond was increased and a trial date was set for a Killeen man accused of shooting another man to death in 2016, said First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams, on Thursday.
Antonio Marquis Willis, 27, was listed on Thursday afternoon in the Bell County Jail with a $500,000 bond on the first-degree murder charge, and with bonds for five other charges his total bond is $657,000, according to jail records.
Willis turned himself in to the Killeen Police Department after he was named as a suspect in the Dec. 22, 2016, murder of Donte Samuels.
Authorities searched a Belton neighborhood on Feb. 1 for Willis, but didn’t find him.
Willis allegedly shot Samuels at a home on 4103 Water St. in Killeen. Samuels reportedly showed up at the home three times, and Willis reportedly shot him the third time after opening the door and telling Samuels to leave, an arrest affidavit said.
The Killeen Police Department knew Willis because of previous offenses for which he was convicted.
Willis’ case gained nationwide notoriety in February 2017 when Claudia Brown, then Bell County Justice of the Peace, set his bond at $4 billion, the highest ever seen. In the weeks that followed, Willis’ bail was lowered to $150,000 after a motion was filed by the district attorney’s office, and he was released after he posted bail.
