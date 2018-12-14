A Killeen man accused in the shooting death of a man last year after an argument will be going to trial next year, an official said on Friday.
Keith Louis Marinnie, 29, “is set for jury trial on June 3, 2019,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. The trial date was set during a pre-trial hearing on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt.
Marinnie has been booked into the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond since May 7, 2017, according to jail records.
Police said Marinnie shot and killed Travis James Granger, 29, of Killeen, after an argument at the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street at 9:24 a.m. on May 5, 2017.
When police arrived on scene, they found a witness applying pressure to a gunshot wound on Granger’s chest.
The witness told police he saw Marinnie in an argument with Granger before hearing two gunshots.
Granger was rushed to Metroplex Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:08 a.m. on May 5, 2017.
The witness told police that Marinnie ran from the scene after the gunshots were heard and went by the nickname “K.”
Police searched for that alias in their computer system and identified Marinnie as a suspect.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell.
