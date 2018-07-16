Two Killeen men were arrested on felony drug charges after a Department of Public Safety State Trooper stopped the car for having an expired registration on Sunday and found four kinds of illegal drugs, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Sunday arraigned Tre’Von Jarod Whitfield, 18, and Ahmad Naser Mohammad Abuzir, 25, each on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, according to court records.
Whitfield and Abuzir each were given $50,000 bonds and were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
After pulling the car over for having an expired registration, the trooper identified the driver as Abuzir and Whitfield as a front-seat passenger, police said.
The trooper “immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana,” according to the arrest affidavit. After Abuzir stepped out of the vehicle, the trooper said he “observed a bag of multiple pills that…he suspected to be Ecstacy.”
The trooper also said he found marijuana, Ecstacy, cocaine and mushrooms in Whitfield’s pockets.
Also arraigned, in unrelated cases, were:
Roy Antonio Outten, 35, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Outten was given a $200,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Damian Devonte Dyer, 25, on a charge of assault of a family/household member by strangulation/choking. Dyer was given a $50,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Thomas Clinton Jones, 31, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Jones was given a $50,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Tevince L. Wigglesworth, 25, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Jones was given a $50,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Shirkayta Denise-Ali Adanandus, 25, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Adanandus was given a $30,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Stanley Tsosie, 58, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child. Tsosie was given a $20,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Kyong Suk Ortiz, 51, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Ortiz was given a$20,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Deontray Devon Harrison, 23, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Harrison was given a $20,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
