BELTON — Two Bell County corrections officers were arrested Monday and charged with assault causing bodily injury and violation of civil rights of a Bell County Jail inmate, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday.
Kevin Miller, 34, and Terrance Gardner, 28, both of Killeen, were arrested after they turned themselves in Monday night.
Bond was set at $5,000 for each charge, and both officers were released after posting bond, Maj. T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said.
Miller and Gardner are on unpaid administrative leave while the investigation continues. They have not been terminated, Cruz said.
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange and the jail administration started an internal investigation that turned up “some disturbing events that warranted the notification of the Texas Rangers,” Cruz said.
The family of an inmate in the jail was worried about the inmate’s safety and wanted to report possible wrongdoings by some of the correctional officers, he said.
A 23-year-old Temple man, Jvareus Aquer Pratt, is charged with assault family/household member with previous convictions and injury to a child. The charge was filed by the Temple Police Department.
Pratt was reportedly beaten and kicked by several Bell County jailers while he was shackled and handcuffed, he told his mother, Jeanette Cooper.
He was seen and treated by medical personnel in the infirmary, Cruz said.
Cooper angrily talked about the injuries she saw on her son. He had a very bloody ear and bruising all over his face and parts of his body, she said.
Pratt told his mother more than two jail officers were involved in his beating and inmates also beat him, Cooper said.
Cruz said the only two responsible for hurting Pratt were those arrested. No other arrests are anticipated.
Cooper said she and other family members complained to jail staff, to Sheriff Lange personally and finally to other agencies to find some kind of protection and justice for Pratt.
The Texas Rangers began their investigation Friday and ended it Monday.
The sheriff’s department is continuing an internal investigation, Cruz said.
Pratt, booked into the jail on Feb. 27, was still in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, held on two bonds that totaled $125,000 for the two third-degree felonies.
His previous criminal record includes two convictions for theft of property more than $50 but less than $500, a Class B misdemeanor, in March 2015. Pratt was sentenced to one year deferred adjudication probation, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Records criminal records. He pleaded guilty to both thefts.
Pratt spent 120 days in jail beginning Feb. 2, 2018, after a conviction for assault causes bodily injury to family member, a Class A misdemeanor. He pleaded no contest.
