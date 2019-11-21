Two Killeen men were indicted this week in a death case stemming from a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Myshan Leandre Diggles, 31, and Malik Devante Chrystal, 21, — both Killeen residents — were indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm toward habitation, building or person.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.