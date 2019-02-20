A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Killeen residents after police said they failed to render aid after separate accidents in which people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl, according to court records.
Lavonne R. Roberson, 37, and Benjamin Casey Hunt, 35, each were charged with accident involving “injury — failure to stop and render aid,” a third-degree felony offense.
Neither Hunt nor Roberson were listed in the Bell County jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
People are required by Texas law to stop at the scene, or as close as possible, or immediately return to the scene and then remain at the scene, according to the Texas Transportation Code, Chapter 550.
Roberson
On Aug. 14, 2018, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of Cedarhill Drive regarding an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian who was being treated by emergency medical services, according to the arrest affidavit.
A 15-year-old girl told police “that while she was standing at the open back passenger door on the driver’s side of a motor vehicle being driven by (Roberson), Roberson placed the vehicle into reverse, struck (the girl) with the vehicle, then drove away,” the affidavit states.
Police said the girl lost consciousness when she hit her head on the ground as well as sustaining injuries to her hand and arm.
A passenger in the car with Roberson told police that she told Roberson “that she had hit someone...because someone was on the ground...” and asked her to call police but that Roberson continued to drive to work and did not return to the scene of the accident.
Roberson told police that she thought the girl was clear of the vehicle when she drove away.
Hunt
On Oct. 25, 2018, Killeen police was dispatched to a hit-and-run wreck. A driver told police that a green Jeep struck her vehicle while she was stopped in traffic, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver told police that “she then witnessed the green Jeep collide with a second vehicle” and the driver of the Jeep did not stop and leave information with either her or the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Another witness told police that she saw the vehicle roll over when the driver attempted to get on the highway. Police identified the driver as Hunt.
The driver of the first vehicle had to be transported to the hospital for injuries to her neck and back, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Ruby S.L. Harris, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nathaniel G. Carandang, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Ryan Anthony Reed, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Ricky Pablo Reyes, Jr., 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Stepheno R. Gibson, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
