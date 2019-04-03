A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday decided to indict a man and woman on felony drug charges after police said the two were dealing drugs out of a Killeen hotel earlier this year, according to court records. The woman has a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in concoction with a Killeen murder in 2008, according to state records.
Both Xavier Decharles Lusbure, 19, and Dannece Shawnta Crocker, 37, were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, each facing a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony, according to jail records.
Crocker, also known as Dannece Shawnta Jenkins, is listed with a $50,000 bond, and Lusbure is listed with $66,500 in bonds. He also is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm.
In February, Killeen police were investigating narcotics activity at a hotel located in the 400 block of South Second Street, and obtained a warrant to search Crocker’s hotel room for cocaine, according to the arrest affidavit.
Killeen police set up surveillance at the hotel on Feb. 15 and observed Crocker drive away. Police performed a traffic stop, knowing that she had a suspended driver’s license, police said.
When police executed their search warrant, Lusbure was in the room.
“A search of the room located approximately 30 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately $4,000 in cash, marijuana, a gun, and approximately 5.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said both people admitted to distributing cocaine.
Crocker has a record of convictions throughout Texas that includes a murder case in Killeen in June of 2008. She was convicted of a lesser charge, aggravated robbery, and sentenced to eight years in prison. She also has convictions dating back to 1999 for narcotics possession, theft, robbery, prostitution, criminal trespass and interference with the duties of a public servant, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Lusbure has several misdemeanor convictions out of Killeen and Harker Heights, records showed, including discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury to family member and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, on a charge of capital murder.
Demond Terrell Hardy Sr., 36, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
