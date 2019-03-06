Two men were injured Tuesday afternoon after a verbal altercation turned into an aggravated assault, an official said on Wednesday.
Killeen police were dispatched at approximately 2:55 p.m. to the 200 block of Hold Street in reference to a 911 call about a disturbance, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Upon the officers arrival, they were told that several male subjects were in a verbal altercation that turned physical and a that machete was displayed,” Miramontez.
Two men sustained minor injuries and the third man left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victims refused medical treatment and transport, she said.
