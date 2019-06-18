Two Killeen men entered pleas of guilty in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday on unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
Earlie Bernard Marsh, 32, and Lyndell Dante Kirkland, 24, pleaded guilty in the 426th Judicial District Court and will be sentenced at a later date, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
Marsh
Police said a child custody dispute led to Marsh shooting a 12-year-old boy and a man in November last year, leading to two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Killeen police responded to a call about a disturbance on Nov. 21, 2018, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers located a vehicle that witnesses said was at the scene of the shooting, where they found a 33-year-old man and his four children inside.
Marsh had shot through the windshield of the man’s car, where the man was hit in the abdomen. The 12-year-old boy had been wounded in his leg while outside of the car, police said.
Killeen police said Marsh was the fiancé of the children’s mother. He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
Kirkland
Kirkland was indicted in February after police said he and his brother, Leonard Anthony Kirkland, 25, stabbed a man last year after an argument. A victim told police that on Dec. 27, 2018, he was stabbed by two brothers he knew as “Tay” and “Leo,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim had to be transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a collapsed lung resulting from a stab wound and multiple lacerations, police said.
The victim said that he was in a verbal argument with the brothers when “Leo” pointed a knife at his throat. The victim pushed the knife away and he and “Leo” began to fight. He told police that “Leo” stabbed him while “Tay” was holding him down and hitting him.
Leonard Kirkland and Lyndell Kirkland each were listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with bonds of $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.