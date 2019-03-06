Two Killeen teenagers were indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on separate burglary charges, which police said occurred in February.
William A. Venable III, 19, was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon facing on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony and a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor. His bond is listed as $55,000, according to jail records.
Robert Lee Owens III, 17, also was listed in the jail log on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. He is listed with a $50,000 bond on the first-degree felony charge, according to jail records.
Venable
On Feb. 20, Killeen police officers were dispatched to Williamette Lane in reference to a violent domestic call. The victim told police that Venable had forced his way into her house and assaulted her and a friend, causing bodily injury, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim “reported that Venable slapped her in the face and then proceeded to strike (the second victim) with his fists and what looked like a gun,” the affidavit states.
Both victims were transported to the hospital, where officers observed several cuts and bruises, including a bleeding cut to the second victim’s scalp, police said.
Venable later turned himself into police and stated that he had forced his way into the house and assaulted both people, according to the affidavit.
Owens
Killeen police officers were dispatched on Feb. 22 to Stone Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer “observed two black males in the backyard of the house located at the reported address.” One man took off running while the officer was able to detain at gunpoint the second man, later identified as Owens.
“Officers observed that the back door to the house was opened and saw that a flat-screen TV and a pink book bag were on the ground outside the residence,” according to the affidavit.
The owner of the house reported that Owens did not have permission to be in the house and that several electronic items, including TVs, jewelry and a digital smart watch were missing inside her house, police said.
The homeowner identified a smart watch being worn by Owens as hers.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Terrence Desmond Mims, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Adrian Eduardo Nunez, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Tawanna Schrise Perdue, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender).
Ryker Hubis-Warner, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Deonte Kyrique Hicks, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Stevie Defrando Buckner, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Latoya Denise Moon, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of credit card abuse.
