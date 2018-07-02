Two 19-year-old Killeen women are facing multiple felony charges, and the Morgan’s Point Police Department has recovered a stolen firearm after Killeen police stopped the women for having a rear tail light out, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Bethany Marie Primeaux and Isabel Sanchez on June 29.
Sanchez was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon with $75,000 in bonds and facing three charges: possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony; tampering/fabricating evidence, a third degree felony; and unlicensed carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.
Primeaux was given a $50,000 bond for a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony. She was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
During the traffic stop on June 27, the officer identified the driver as Primeaux and the front seat passenger as Sanchez, and proceeded to run a computerized check of all three occupants, according to the arrest affidavit.
While waiting, the officer said he saw a silver pistol “sitting in plain view” when he shined his flashlight into one of the windows.
The officer “drew his service revolver and ordered all three occupants to place their hands where he could see them and not move,” the affidavit states. More officers arrived and the three people were placed in handcuffs.
The officer ran the serial number on the .22 caliber handgun and discovered that it was listed as stolen from the Morgan’s Point Police Department.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found 14.53 grams of methamphetamine along with a digital scale.
Additionally, police are charging Sanchez with tampering with evidence after they say Sanchez swallowed illegal drugs that she had hidden in her body.
Also arraigned, in unrelated charges, were:
Jabal Japhet Rodriguez, 31, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault. Rodriquez was given a $200,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Tiffany Laynett Alexander, 44, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alexander was given a $100,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.