Two men were arrested on Friday after police said they arranged to meet girls they thought were underage.
Jake Buck Blevins, 27, and Tresvant Jamal Threadgill, 26, each were arrested as part of a Texas Department of Public Safety sting in Killeen and have been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
Threadgill was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond. Blevins, not listed in the Bell County Jail, also was given a $50,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Threadgill
Threadgill began a conversation with DPS agents, whom he thought was a 16-year-old, according to the arrest affidavit. “He sent pictures of his penis…and a picture of his entire body (that) included a picture of his face,” police said.
“The individual asked for pictures of the 16-year-old and agreed to meet (her) at a hotel on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, in order to engage in sexual contact and intercourse,” the affidavit states.
The man told agents he was in a blue car parked next to a grey truck. Agents saw the truck and identified the man as Threadgill.
“While in the presence of Threadgill, the DPS surveillance team sent a text to the phone number from which the pictures…were sent (and he) was in possession of the cell phone…” police said.
Blevins
Blevins began communicating sexual messages with DPS agents thinking he was talking to a girl under the age of 17, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man “agreed to meet the person who was not yet 17 at a hotel on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen…and to enter room number 212.”
The man told police he was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck. The surveillance team identified the man who entered that room, who was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, as Blevins, and placed him under arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
Also arraigned, in unrelated cases, were:
Eric Dale Freeman, 35, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Freeman was held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $200,000 bond.
William Tiwayne Collier II, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault. Collier was held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $100,000 bond.
Damion Travonne Dumpson, 24, on a charge of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle. Dumpson was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.
Mac Matric Ngircheungel, 28, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Ngircheungel was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.
Jake Debelbot Eledui, 40, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Eledui was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.
Tristan Kyle Brooks-Collins, 20, on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon. Brooks-Collins was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.
Kimberley Lynn Wallace, 34, on a charge of theft greater than $2,500 but less than $20,000. Wallace was given a $30,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
