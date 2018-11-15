The Lampasas Police Department arrested two men on several charges during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
The two suspects were travelling in a 2000 Buick sedan on the 500 block of South Key Avenue when a Lampasas Police Department patrol officer stopped the car, according to a news release from the department.
Driver Jose Gerardo Chaples-Bruzon, 25, from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Daniel Alberto Perez-Rodriguez, 28, from Austin, were taken into custody at 12:30 a.m.
According to the news release from Lampasas Police Department spokesperson Lt. Chuck Montgomery, the driver’s license checks during the traffic stop revealed that the men were wanted for several charges by the Williamson County Texas Sheriff’s Department and the Cedar Park Police Department.
Chaples-Bruzon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent use and possession of identifying information.
Suspect Perez-Rodriguez was charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information.
Police also found an apparent credit card skimmer during the vehicle search.
The men were taken to the Lampasas County Jail.
According to Montgomery, investigators are working on recovering the confiscated equipment and identifying information. The Lampasas Police Department is also trying to identify and notify potential victims and assist other law enforcement agencies who might have active cases concerning the two suspects.
Police said the suspects’ vehicle is being held for potential seizure and forfeiture.
