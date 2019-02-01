Two Killeen men pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court on Friday to aggravated robbery charges connected with another man recently sentenced to 10 years in prison on the same first-degree felony charge, an official said on Friday.
Martez Shakur Straughter, 22, and Ryan Eugene McGill pleaded “guilty to aggravated robbery today and both of their sentencing hearings are set for March 28 in the 264th,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman. “The judge (Paul LePak) will be able to sentence them from probation to prison time.”
Straughter was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon, and McGill was not listed in jail records.
Aggravated robberies
“Both Straughter and McGill are co-defendants with Anthony Wayne Nash III on different cases,” Waldman said.
On March 22, 2018, Straughter and Nash were involved in a robbery in which a man jumped out of his own car to get away. Killeen police responded to a robbery report on Jefferis Drive, where they met with a victim who was shirtless.
The victim “was observed to have what appeared to be road rash on his arms, hands, shoulder, legs and knees,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police he contacted a person he knew as “Chris” to purchase marijuana.
He victim drove to the meeting area, where “Chris” and another man got into his car. Both men pulled guns, with the man sitting behind the victim, later determined to be Straughter, putting the barrel of the handgun to the victim’s head and asking him if he was “ready to die,” police said. The man in the front seat, later determined to be Nash, held his gun to the victim’s side and threatened him.
The men demanded the victim’s wallet and then to be driven to his house so the men could see what property he had there, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police he feared for his life and thought the men would kill him, which is why “he jumped out his car while it was traveling down the road and received road rash...”
Straughter and Nash were identified as suspects in that robbery through fingerprints and a photo lineup.
In another case, Killeen police arrested McGill and Nash after responding to a home burglary call on May 9, 2017.
Officers spoke with a resident at the home who said two men, whose names he knew, approached him as he sat in his garage, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said both men pointed pistols at the resident and demanded money from him.
“(The resident) stated he was in fear for his life when the pistols were pointed at him, and he did not want to give the money they took from him,” according to the affidavit.
A neighbor told police that she saw the resident with his hands up in the air as he was confronted by two men. She also said that she saw one of the two men put a pistol in his waistband.
