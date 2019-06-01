Two men pleaded guilty in Bell County courtrooms on separate first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges stemming from incidents in Harker Heights years apart, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Reymundo Barron, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court to aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle in 2018.
Stephon Lamon Guevara, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court to an aggravated robbery that took place in 2015, when he was 17 years old. The state filed a motion to adjudicate the deferred adjudication probation on which Guevara was placed in October of 2017. The court sentenced him to 8 years of deferred adjudication probation but the state alleges that he did not abide by one or more of the terms of his probation, according to court and Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Barron
Heights police arrested Barron after they say he robbed a convenience store of cash and beer in the 700 block of East Knights Way on June 25, 2018, according to Heights police.
Police were dispatched to the store on at 10:23 p.m. in reference to a robbery, Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, said previously.
Miller said a man had placed a six pack of beer on the counter at the register and then pulled a pistol from his front pocket and told the clerk to give him all money in the register.
“He then departed the area with the cash and the beer,” Miller said.
On Tuesday around 12:45 a.m. officers located the suspect in the 300 block of Cattail Circle, after receiving several calls from residents about a suspicious person in the area, Miller said.
Miller said Barron had active warrants and was arrested.
“Inside Barron’s pockets were a silver in color pistol, several rolls of cash, paperwork, and some other drug contraband,” Miller said. “A plastic grocery bag and two beer cans were also located in the vicinity.”
Guevara
On June 11, 2015, Heights police arrested Guevara and another man after they said they tried to rob a man at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Pontotoc Trace, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that “a number of men tried to rob him at gunpoint and had a gun and fired shots.” Police observed a gunshot hole in the interior driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle.
He said he was “jumped,” and that the men attempted to take his car and took his money, watch, a gun and marijuana. Police said they saw marks and abrasions on the victim from being punched and struck with the gun. The men ran from the scene but police later searched and located a juvenile and Guevara in the vicinity.
The victim identified Guevara out of a photo lineup, and police said Guevara later admitted to the crime.
