Two men who were wanted in connection to a murder of a woman in Lincoln, Nebraska, were arrested on Friday in Killeen.
Damon Devon Williams, 26, and Taahyne Patterson, 25, were taken into custody by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and are set for extradition back to Nebraska, according to court records.
They are charged with first-degree murder, according to the Lincoln Police Department in a news release.
Patterson and Williams are accused of murdering Jessica Brandon, 36, of Lincoln, on July 31, according to Lincoln police.
A third suspect, Dante Williams, 25, was arrested in Omaha.
Lincoln police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests might be made in the future.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported on Aug. 13 that intruders shot and killed Brandon in an attempted robbery, and that Brandon’s fiancée, Michael J. Robertson, 35, is on video hiding marijuana right after the incident.
“At least four intruders carrying bags kicked their way into the home Brandon and Robertson shared,” according to the news report. “Video surveillance cameras in and around the home showed the intruders busting a panel in the front door to get inside at 3:39 a.m., firing several shots and running outside three minutes later…”
Williams and Patterson are in the Bell County Jail.
