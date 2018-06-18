Two people were arrested Friday after an investigation into illegal drug activity at a motel in the 500 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Saturday arraigned Dennis James Odom, 39, and Latisha Nicole Charity, 26, each on a charge of possession of cocaine in an amount less than 1 gram, according to the arrest affidavit. The charge is a state jail felony.
Earlier in the month, Killeen Police Department detectives began investigating “an individual believed to be involved in possessing and distributing quantities of cocaine from a motel in Killeen,” the affidavit states.
Police identified Odom as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his motel room that was served on Friday, police said. A bag of crack cocaine was located under the bed, as well as money.
Police said Charity was in the room with Odom and admitted to being there to buy crack cocaine, which was found in a black bag.
The weight of both quantities was less than 1 gram, according to the affidavit.
Odom was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon and Charity was not listed, according to jail records.
Also arraigned, in unrelated cases, were:
Cisneros Dariel Estrada, 27, on Monday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, on a charge of harassment of a public servant. Estrada was given a $20,000 bond on the charge and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Roberto Jose Delucca, 25, on Saturday by Cooke, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Delucca was given a $20,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
