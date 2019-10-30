Terry Cartrail Smith

A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man and woman in unrelated armed assault cases after police said arguments turned violent, leading to two people being cut with knives earlier this year.

Terry Cartrail Smith, 45, of Killeen, and Roweina Crawford, 25, of Temple, were listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, each facing a second-degree charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

