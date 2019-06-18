Two people pleaded guilty on Tuesday to separate incidents involving either harassment or assault of Killeen police officers.
Kemori Ayana Brown, 19, pleaded guilty to assaulting a public servant and Timothy John Gilbert, 34, pleaded guilty to harassment of a public servant. Both will be sentenced at a later date in the 426th Judicial District Court, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
Neither Brown nor Gilbert was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
Brown
On May 27, 2018, a Killeen police officer was attempting to detain Brown but she “would not cooperate...struck him in the face, and struggled with him and other officers,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police did not say why Brown was being detained.
Gilbert
Killeen police responded in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2018, to a disturbance call involving two men at the Bunny Club in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, an officer contacted Gilbert, who the officer said smelled of alcohol and had a difficult time standing. The officer arrested Gilbert after realizing he had an active warrant. During transit to the Killeen City Jail, the officer said Gilbert threatened him and the officer’s family. The officer said Gilbert then leaned through the partition window spit on the back of the officer’s neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.