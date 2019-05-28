A Killeen man and woman were arraigned on a robbery charge Tuesday after police were called to a gas station last month.
On April 18, police were called to a Cefco store in the 4000 block of Stan Schleuter in Killeen in regards to a disturbance. When police arrived, they saw a person on the ground with an injury to the head, according to a Killeen Police Department arrest affidavit. Officers were informed that a man and woman, later identified as Devyone Montrell Green and Indrel Shawn Green, were in a Cefco store when Indrel began to throw ice at an employee.
Witnesses stated a man walked out of the store with his phone, and Devyone Green hit the man’s phone out of his hand. When the man attempted to pick up his phone off the ground, Devyone Green struck the man repeatedly in the face until he lost consciousness, police said. The man stated that once he woke up his wallet, phone and two packs of cigarettes were gone.
When police arrived they collected the security footage and saw Indrel Green pick up the man’s phone and throw it while Devyone Green took something that belonged to the man, according to the affidavit.
When officers later spoke to Devyone and Indrel Green, they confessed to the crime, according to the affidavit.
Their bonds were set at $200,000 each.
Other arraignments Tuesday included:
Ronald Helgerson Lee on a charge of debit card abuse.
Julius Franklin on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams
Alphonzo Dickson Redmond on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Montavian Green on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Gary Eugene Aleman on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony Tyrone Bryce on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
